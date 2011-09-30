Death By Anthrax

CNN reminds us that it has been 10 years since the deadly D.C. anthrax attacks on Congress and media outlets that left five people dead and the country even more on edge than it already was. The attacks were only a week after 9/11 and magnified the sense of vulnerability.The cable network will mark that anniversary with Death by Mail: The Anthrax Letters a documentary that airs Sunday Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. and again at 11 p.m.

It will include new documents released this month in response to FOIA requests, as well as interviews with a Post Office official, an FBI agent, and the widow of one of the victims.

To check out a previw of the doc, click here.