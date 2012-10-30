The Day After Sandy

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg were central figures in morning news coverage of the aftermath and continuing devastation of Hurricane/Superstorm Sandy.

Christie, in a press conference updating the damage to his state, said that every rail line had been damaged, houses lifted from their foundations, massive flooding, sewage treatment plants compromised, roads impassible and residents who could not be allowed to return to assess damage he said was worse than anything he had anticipated.

Footage of New York tunnels submerged in salt water, portions of nuclear plants shut down in New York and New Jersey, and scores of Houses in Queens burned down to the water lines prefaced a press conference by Cuomo.

They joined already iconic TV images of a Chelsea building whose front had collapsed, making it look like a doll house to one Fox reporter; a collapsed crane boom swaying high above the city, and water rushing past a door in a Hoboken PATH train station.

Bloomberg, flanked by Sen. Chuck Schumer, called it a devastating storm, perhaps the worst the city had ever experienced. He said there had been 23 fires, including more than 80 houses in Breezy Point, Queens. He called the TV pictures of that fire like a forest fire out West.

Bloomberg said the storm claimed the lives of at least 10 residents of New York City and said he expected that number to grow. He said the biggest challenges is getting transportation system up and moving and power restored. Subway damage is worst in its history, said an MTA official. Bloomberg said his administration would move “heaven and earth” to help.

Public transportation is closed “until further notice,” Bloomberg said, though limited bus service could be restored as early as Tuesday. Airports were also closed, and some estimates had the Con Ed power outages lasting as much as a week.

In Washington, which dodged much of the bullet that was Sandy, WUSA remained in wall-to-wall storm coverage mode Tuesday morning, while other stations had returned to regular programming.