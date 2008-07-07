David Carr's Thing For Mr. Potato Head

NY Times media writer David Carr did a helluva job describing his dealings with the PR people at Fox News today, showing how Fox goes into frantic full-court press mode to dissuade a reporter from writing anything vaguely unflattering about Fox News, and how the Fox PR people treat–or ignore–that reporter once the story is published.

He writes:

Once the public relations apparatus at Fox News is engaged, there will be the calls to my editors, keening (and sometimes threatening) e-mail messages, and my requests for interviews will quickly turn into depositions about my intent or who else I am talking to.







My only issue with Carr’s column was his self-description as he writes about Times colleague Jacques Steinberg having his photo altered on a Fox News program. He writes:





I have a bit of an advantage in that my laundry is already hanging on the line, not to mention that with a face made out of potatoes…

It’s a funny metaphor, but unfortunately one Carr used three weeks ago to eulogize Tim Russert:

He had a face that seemed to be carved out of potatoes…

It’s, er, small potatoes, and the spud redux doesn’t take away from a terrific column.