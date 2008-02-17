Dancing With Steve Guttenberg?

The cast of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars won’t officially be revealed until Monday evening, on the finale of Dance War. But one celebrity jumped the gun the other day, saying he’ll be a contestant when the show debuts in March: Steve Guttenberg.

Guttenberg, star of such classics as Cocoon and more Police Academy sequels than he’d care to admit, happened to be at a midtown Manhattan dry cleaner Friday, where he told everyone who would listen—and many who didn’t seem to care—about his trip to Los Angeles to appear on Dancing With the Stars.

Rumors have been flying for weeks regarding potential cast members, from magician/comedian Penn Jillette (very credible) to presidential hopeful Sen. Hillary Clinton (not in a million years), but Guttenberg was not among the names floated around online as far as I could tell.

So, good luck Steve! I’ll be rooting for ya. Those shirts looked like they were pressed perfectly. I’m sure they will impress Carrie Ann.

By Alex Weprin