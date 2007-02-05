Dalmatian With an "a"

FYI. As the Budweiser commercial gets big play today as the top pick by many among the Super Bowl spots (appropriate, isn't it, a spotted dog spot was no dog), watch for a common mistake, at least I think it is a mistake.

I have been reminded more than once by an industry veteran who loves and raises the dogs that it is spelled "Dalmatian," not "Dalmation." I have already seen it mispelled two places already.

By John Eggerton