Dalmatian With an "a"
FYI. As the Budweiser commercial gets big play today as the top pick by many among the Super Bowl spots (appropriate, isn't it, a spotted dog spot was no dog), watch for a common mistake, at least I think it is a mistake.
I have been reminded more than once by an industry veteran who loves and raises the dogs that it is spelled "Dalmatian," not "Dalmation." I have already seen it mispelled two places already.
By John Eggerton
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.