Dallas Independent Taps Anchor Vets For Offbeat Newscast

KTXD Dallas, an independent station owned by London Broadcasting, debuts a unique newscast in September that features a dozen pretty big names in the Dallas TV news world, including Troy Dungan, Tracy Rowlett and Scott Murray.

The Texas Daily will be anchored by Jeff Brady, formerly of WFAA, and will have a revolving cast of pundits from the Dallas news scene weighing on in the news of the day. “They’re all well known names in Dallas news,” says Phil Hurley, London’s EVP.

Most are vets of WFAA.

The daily 8 a.m. show is targeted to viewers 40-plus. “This will be the first DFW newscast that will focus on news that is concentrated on the vast audience of baby boomers who have been overlooked or ignored by traditional newscasts,” says London Broadcasting in a statement.

KTXD airs Me-TV, and Hurley says the vintage hits channel’s older demos are a perfect match for the new newscast.

Instead of having to deal with agents and pay out big contracts for the talent, Hurley says they are paid per appearance.

Also flying in the face of conventional news wisdom: weather will get about 45 seconds in the 60-minute ‘cast.

“Is it gonna rain, and how hot is it?” says Hurley.

Here’s what Texas TV Critic Ed Bark had to say about the concept.