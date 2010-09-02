Daily Beast, THR speculate on top spots at CBS News, Warner Bros.

Summer is winding down and news has slowed to a trickle. And you know what that means: enterprising reporters have more time than ever to dig, producing those controversial stories that readers love and companies detest. Actually, I don’t think a strong enough word exists to describe how much companies hate stories like two that popped up in the last two days.

Both stories – one on CBS News and the fate of Katie Couric, still a topic of endless speculation, and another on what’s happening atop Warner Bros. – are written by two of entertainment’s most fearless female reporters: The Daily Beast’s Rebecca Dana and The Hollywood Reporter’s Kim Masters. I’m not saying these women always get everything right (and neither do I) but neither of these two are afraid to tackle tricky subjects. They drive PR departments crazy, but their stories make for great reads.

Dana does seem a little obsessed with CBS News, having written that Couric would be facing the door any minute way back in April 2008. More than two years later, Couric is still firmly ensconced in the anchor chair, although rumors of her departure continue to endlessly swirl.

Delightfully, the CBS News spokesperson described Dana’s continued interest in this topic a “perverse hobby,” which makes studying the operations of CBS News sound a lot more interesting than it actually is. Head over to Mediaite.com to read up on what else CBS had to say about Dana’s story.

Over at THR, Masters and her co-author Gregg Kilday take a thorough look at the potential heirs to Warner Bros.’ throne, a job now shared by Barry Meyers and Alan Horn. Variety’s Cynthia Littleton reported in June that those candidates are Bruce Rosenblum, head of Warner Bros. Television; Kevin Tsuijhara, head of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment; and Jeff Robinov, head of Warner Bros. film unit; with Turner CEO Phil Kent a long shot. Masters and Kilday take it a step further, really getting into the perceived pros and cons of the candidates, and concluding that Meyers and Horn may remain in their jobs for a while yet.