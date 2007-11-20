Cuban: Block Peer to Peer

Billionaire gadfly Mark Cuban has posted an open letter to Comcast on his Blog Maverick site blasting the cabler for allowing peer-to-peer "freeloaders" to hog up bandwidth.

He writes: P2P content distributors are nothing more than freeloaders. The only person/organization that benefits from P2P usage are those that are trying to distribute content and want to distribute it on someone else’s bandwidth dime.





The Dallas Mavericks owner/Internet impresario then implored the cable companies to charge a commercial-rate "premium" for P2P players for their bandwidth use.