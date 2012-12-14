Critics React to Golden Globes, SAG Nominations

TV critics are collectively scratching their heads at the absence of perennial winner Mad Men from the Golden Globes’ list of nominated dramas, but they heartily applaud the Globes finally giving Breaking Bad its well-deserved nod. Meanwhile, the SAG Awards were not spared outrage from leaving out Game of Thrones or the leading ladies from New Girl, Girls and Mad Men.

The Golden Globes

As for best dramas, on the one hand, you want to tell Globes voters congratulations for finally nominating AMC’s Breaking Bad, after a full four seasons of brilliance have gone by. Better late than never. But HBO’s The Newsroom? Seriously? At the expense of Mad Men, HBO’s Game of Thrones, AMC’s The Walking Dead or FX’s Justified and Sons of Anarchy?”

–Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“No Mad Men?! First, the acclaimed awards favorite loses the best drama series Emmy to Homeland, ending its streak. Okay. But now the Globes ignores the show entirely for the series category. We all felt the awards fatigue for this AMC favorite, but did the drama really drop so low in quality that it went from a perpetual frontrunner to not even being nominated?”

–James Hibberd, Entertainment Weekly

“A welcome surprise was the nomination in the supporting role for Homeland’s Mandy Patinkin for his role as Saul, the bearded voice of reason on the Showtime thriller. The actor was overlooked last year by the Globes (and the Emmys!).”

- Yvonne Villarreal, The Los Angeles Times

“The nominations for Smash and The Newsroom sort of make you wonder if the HFPA is into hate-watching as much as certain segments of online fandom are.”

–Rick Porter, Zap2It

“I think all I need to tell you is the following: 1) The HFPA didn’t think Mad Men was one of the five best dramas on television in 2012. 2) The HFPA thinks The Newsroom was one of the five best dramas on television in 2012. 3) The HFPA thinks Smash was a better show than Parks and Recreation and Louie.”

–Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

SAG Awards

“After two amazing seasons, Game of Thrones is still without a nomination in the Drama Ensemble category. Pretty soon, fans are going to send white walkers after them.”

–Jenna Mullins, E! Online

“Long overlooked by SAG, Parks and Recreation’s Amy Poehler and The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons finally break through with their first individual nominations to fill in that gaping hole in their awards resume.”

–Joyce Eng, TV Guide

“A new generation of zeitgeist-y television actresses was left off the list of noms, including Emmy nominees Zooey Deschanel (New Girl) and Lena Dunham (Girls) in comedy and Mad Men pair Christina Hendricks and Elisabeth Moss in drama.”

–Jordan Zakarin, The Hollywood Reporter