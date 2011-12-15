Critics React to 69th Annual Golden Globe Nominations

The nominees for the 69th Annual Golden Globes were announced Thursday, and as can be expected, television critics reacted with praise and outrage. Some notable names absent from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s list — dramas Breaking Bad and The Good Wife and comedies The Office and Parks and Recreation — drew ire from critics and fans. Also missing from the list were the Emmy-winning Melissa McCarthy and Jim Parsons; Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki earned a nod over Parsons as lead actor in a comedy.

Below are a few reactions from critics from around the Web:

“Cable reigned supreme in drama - the series and lead actor nominees are from cable. We can make a case for the brilliantly crafted and acted Good Wife to be nominated, but it’s hard to pick some other broadcast-network replacements.” - Joyce Eng, TV Guide

“…[Johnny] Galecki, the closest thing to an out-and-out surprise in these TV nominations. Sure, he was nominated for an Emmy this year, but that was alongside Jim Parsons, rather than instead of him.” - Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“There are shows that receive too little attention (only Amy Poehler from the great, deep-cast Parks and Recreation? no Community at all? Justified, anyone?) and those that the Globes lavished extravagantly. (I liked The Hour well enough, but three nominations?)” - Ken Tucker, Entertainment Weekly

“[T]he Golden Globes have made a habit of selecting what’s new and trendy when choosing their TV nominees and winners. This year is no exception with the inclusion of new programs like Homeland, Boss, Enlightened, and New Girl.” - Daniel Montgomery, GoldDerby

“The freshman series joins fellow cable newbies Homeland and Boss in the drama category that will have them compete against HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones. That said, in a more general view, broadcast networks got snubbed in the drama category all together.” - Los Angeles Times