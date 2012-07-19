Critics Buzzing on Twitter, Blogs Over Emmy Nominations
Nominees for the 64th Emmy Award were announced Thursday morning, and cries of both outrage and excitement were heard across the Twitterverse and blogosphere . The Voice replaced American Idol as the lone singing competition show in the Reality-Competition category, while Jeff Probst was noticeably absent from the best reality host category. Modern Family again saw its entire adult cast receive nominations in the supporting actress/actor in a comedy series category, while both NBC’s Parks and Recreation and Community were left out of the running for best comedy. Girls‘ Lena Dunham was a welcome surprise for HBO, and Hatfields & McCoys broke records and caused a little jaw-dropping for History.
Meanwhile, on Twitter…
The Critics
@poniewozik: Bcast nets may say that Emmy compet w cable is unfair. They may be right. But “that’s what the money’s for.” (I learned that from cable!)
–James Poniewozik, TIME
@BastardMachine: First Steven Tyler, then J-Lo and now the Emmys have also quit on American Idol. The Death Star is going down!
–Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter
@Variety_StuartL: Of all the snubs, near the top of the list should be Romola Garai for ‘The Hour.’ #emmys
–Stuart Levine, Variety
@writerchica: So Dot-Marie Jones is the only #Glee actor to score a nomination. Times have changed. #Emmys
–MariaElena Fernandez, Newsweek/The Daily Beast
@sepinwall: Looks like last year’s Justified nominations were a blip. Only nods this year were Jeremy Davies for guest actor and for art direction.
Alan Sepinwall, HitFix
@tvoti: I don’t know what Community fans are upset about. A writing nomination is WAY cooler than a series nomination. #thingsonlyIthink
Todd VanDerWerff, The AV Club
The Stars and Producers
@sutterink: congratulations to ryan murphy @SteveLevitan @HowardMGordon @louisck @glenmazzara on their emmy nominations. congratulations to @adamlevine @CarsonDaly on the VOICE nomination. apparently cee lo’s kitty did the trick. bring on the cockatoo!
–Kurt Sutter, creator, Sons of Anarchy
@VDOOZER : I mock the Emmys, but the shows I (mostly) watch got nominated.
–Bill Lawrence, creator, Cougar Town
@dizzyfeet: Thank you to the Television Academy this morning. Six #EMMY nominations for #SYTYCD and three for #AmericanIdol. Yippeee!
–Nigel Lythgoe, executive producer, So You Think You Can Dance
@lenadunham: I have no jokes to make. This is an amazing morning.
Lena Dunham, creator and star, HBO’s Girls
@shoemakermike: Really happy for Wiig and Hader. So deserved.
Mike Shoemaker, producer and writer, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
@itsJulieBowen: Wow! I’m really overwhelmed and grateful. It feels weird that our outrageously talented writers were overlooked as they make MF so great.
Julie Bowen, “Claire” on ABC’s Modern Family
@iamgreenfield: I feel very fortunate to be a part of a show like New Girl! I love Television and all of you. #Emmys
Max Greenfield, “Schmidt” on Fox’s New Girl
@TheRealNimoy: No Emmy nomination for Fringe. Ridiculous. So much talent. So much hard work. So much imagination. LLAP
–Leonard Nimoy
@louisck: For the crazily 7 Emmy noms i got today, I want to thank New York City. Best backdrop, crews, actors, smell. I Love you NYC.
–Louis C.K., comedian and star, FX’s Louie
@jessetyler: Thrilled about all of Modern Family’s Emmy noms. Also super excited for my favorite new comedies: Veep & Girls & the brilliant @lenadunham
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Mitchell” on ABC’s Modern Family
