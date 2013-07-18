Critics and Stars Buzzing on Twitter Over Emmy Nominations

Neil Patrick Harris, who will be hosting the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards Sept. 22, got some unexpected early practice as he filled in for House of Cards star Kate Mara Thursday morning to announce the nominees alongside Breaking Bad costar Aaron Paul.

The most talked-about nominations were those for Netflix, which picked up 14 nods — nine for House of Cards (including one for Outstanding Drama Series), three for Arrested Development and two for horror series Hemlock Grove. Among the snubs: Boardwalk Empire was noticeably absent from the Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor categories despite HBO’s 108 nominations, the network’s highest in a decade. The Good Wife’s Juliana Margulies, who’s been nominated the past three years and won in 2011, was shut out of the Lead Actress race. Michael C. Hall of Showtime’s Dexter, once a mainstay in the Lead Actor category, was also shut out this year.

Among those celebrating were FX’s American Horror Story: Asylum, which again was the most nominated program with 17 nods. NBC’s 30 Rock, which wrapped this year after seven seasons, received 13 nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy.

Meanwhile on Twitter:





The Critics

@wjcarter: Mixed Bag for Netflix.House of C is well represented in Emmy noms; A. Development not. otherwise not that many surprises overall



-Bill Carter, New York Times

@bastardmachine: Out of 94 acting nominations, 4 went to minorities. Give yourselves a round of applause, Emmy voters.



-Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

@poniewozik: So today’s lesson is that the TV industry has Netflix. Tho a little surprised ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT not up for Comedy.



-James Poniewozik, TIME

@jonweisman: Well, @KaleyCuoco, you were robbed. Again. #Emmys



-Jon Weisman, Variety

@james_hibberd: Genre rules: ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ lead Emmy noms



-James Hibberd, Entertainment Weekly

@writerchica: Sadness is no Monica Potter or Michael Cudlitz nominations. #Emmys



-MariaElena Fernandez, Newsweek

@marymactv: how did the Walking Dead get shut out again??



-Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times





Stars and Producers

@kerrywashington: I cannot thank you guys enough for all the #emmy nom CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! Each and every tweet!!!!! #Surreal



-Kerry Washington, actress, Scandal

@danbucatinsky: OMG. I am so grateful. Thank you #scandalfans! @shondarhimes @shondarhimes @shondarhimes !!!



-Dan Bucatinsky, actor, Scandal

@kevinspacey: Congrats all on HoC’s 9 Emmy nods!. Crew are the best. @RealRobinWright is awesome. @BeauWillimon writes brilliantly & I am proud & honored!



-Kevin Spacey, star and executive producer, House of Cards

@beauwillimon: So thrilled that @HouseofCards & @netflix got so much recognition today. Especially @KevinSpacey @RealRobinWright & Fincher. TY TV Academy!



-Beau Willimon, creator, House of Cards

@realronhoward: Congrats to #JasonBateman - Emmy nom for #ArrestedDevelopment



-Ron Howard, actor and executive producer, Arrested Development





@mrtonyhale: Overwhelmed. Incredibly grateful.



-Tony Hale, actor, Veep

@lenadunham: Woke up to wonderful news (plus my usual tongue bath alarm clock.) Not to be a cheesy VMAs speech from 1993, but ENDLESS THANK YOU to the fans of Girls. As Kelly Clarkson so elequently put it ‘my life would suck without you.



-Lena Dunham, creator, writer, actress, Girls





@kaleycuoco: So grateful to be part of @BigBang_CBS -something so special- ride of a lifetime! Thanks for all the awesome tweets regarding the show! Xx



-Kaley Cuoco, star, Big Bang Theory

@sofiavergara: Gracias to Modern Family,to my cast ,to my fans!!!! Celebrating in Mykonos!



-Sofia Vergara, star, Modern Family

@bryancranston: What a day! Emmy nom and I just heard our Breaking Bad contest for charity has pulled in $275,000! Keep it going http://ow.ly/n6×8Q . Wow



-Bryan Cranston, star, Breaking Bad

@jimmyfallon: We had a great year. Congrats to everyone at Late Night. We work so hard. #Emmy



-Jimmy Fallon, creator and host, Late Night With Jimmy Fallon

@oliviamunn: CONGRATS @Jeff_Daniels and Jane Fonda for their Emmy nominations for @HBO #Newsroom!! So exciting and so deserved!! Yay!



-Olivia Munn, star, Newsroom

@ericstonestreet: Congratulations to my fellow cast and crew members on their Emmy nominations. I have THE best job on TV.



-Eric Stonestreet, star, Modern Family

@missmayim: Nominated for an emmy!!!!!!!!!!!



-Mayim Bialik, star, Big Bang Theory

@hottamaletrain: Yes it’s true we’re nominated for a Emmy and the beautiful @catdeeley go @FOXTV @DANCEonFOX woohooooo I’m screaming now



-Mary Murphy, judge, So You Think You Can Dance