Critic Reactions: Golden Globes, SAG Awards Nominations

The nominations for the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced the morning of Dec. 12 and those for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards early Dec. 11. The Golden Globes will air on Sunday, Jan. 12 on NBC, and the SAG Awards will air on Sunday Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. on TNT and TBS. The following are reactions from critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

Reaction to the Golden Globes:

“This is the first time since The Sopranos premiered that there's no HBO show in the #goldenglobes drama series lineup.”

—Joyce Eng, TVGuide.com tweeted

“Hamm seems likely to join Jackie Gleason, Steve Carell, Jason Alexander, Martin Sheen, Hugh Laurie, etc. to not win Emmys for iconic roles.”

—Alan Sepinwall, HitFix tweeted

“SNUB: Fox’s Glee. Not that we’re not arguing. But when an awards show has a category for best comedy or musical and there’s only one comedy-musical on the air and it’s won the category before and is usually nominated in this category … its continuing absence deserves a mention.”

—James Hibberd, Entertainment Weekly

“Not so much ‘snub’ as ‘surprise,’ the HFPA darling [Robin] Williams did not bag a Globe nom for his CBS comedy The Crazy Ones. Williams previously had been Globe nommed for Patch Adams, Moscow On The Hudson, Good Morning Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, Awakenings, The Fisher King, Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting, twice for his sitcom Mork & Mindy, and also received the group’s Cecil B. DeMille Award.”

—Lisa De Moraes, Deadline

“Sound the alarm. It finally happened! Tatiana Maslany, who plays multiple characters on BBC America'sOrphan Black, was the biggest oversight from the 2013 Emmys, and the 2014 SAG Award nominations, and the Globes voters have finally made it right with an acting nod. She's doing six times the work, and nailing every single moment of it.”

—Kristin Dos Santos, E! Online

“And then there’s the whole Homeland thing. Nothing for Claire Danes? Nothing for Damian Lewis? Nothing for the series? There’s a burbling sense that the series is having trouble sustaining its high-wire act, but still, to omit it entirely from nominations is absurd.”

—David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“Meanwhile, another critical darling seems to have lost its edge. After leaving empty handed when SAG nominations were announced Wednesday, Mad Men's absence has carried over to the Golden Globes, with the AMC drama nowhere in sight on the list of nominees. It's a surprising exclusion when considering the drama is gearing up for its final bow.”

—Yvonne Villarreal, Los Angeles Times

“The Globes always enjoy being ahead of the curve and regularly give new shows a turn in the spotlight. This year, their bold choice is Fox’s comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, nominated for best comedy alongsideGirls, Modern Family, Parks and Recreation and The Big Bang Theory.”

—Stephanie Merry and Emily Yahr, Washington Post

Reaction to the SAG Awards:

“Game of Thrones gets back in the game: It's one thing to rebound, but it's another to rebound and improve. The HBO drama was dropped last year from the ensemble lineup after one nomination, and has not only found its way back in, but Peter Dinklage also earned a nomination over former nominees Jon Hamm and Damian Lewis, and fellow supporting star Aaron Paul.”

—Joyce Eng, TV Guide

“With their respective acting noms, Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie) and Alec Baldwin (30 Rock) set SAG Awards nomination records. Falco surpassed David Hyde Pierce's (Frasier) record for most career noms with 20, while Baldwin picked up two mentions Wednesday—including an ensemble nom for the departed comedy—to hit the 20 nomination mark.”

—The Hollywood Reporter

“[Anna] Gunn is competing in a crowded field that Clark Gregg, when announcing the nominees Wednesday morning, aptly referred to as ‘Murderers' Row.’ Other nominees for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series are Kerry Washington (Scandal), Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey), Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Coven) and Claire Danes (Homeland).”

—Meredith Blake, Los Angeles Times

“Glaring omissions include Orange is the New Black (which entered itself as a drama), The Good Wife, Mad Men, House of Cards‘ ensemble (and Robin Wright for actress), Arrow‘s stunt team, Parks and Recreation leading lady Amy Poehler, Bates Motel‘s Vera Farmiga, Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany and the list goes on…”

—Michael Ausiello, TV Line

“Biggest surprise among the smallscreen noms was the shutout of Mad Men for the first time in the show’s history — even for Jon Hamm, which seems inexplicable. Homeland’s Damian Lewis also failed to land an individual nom; Claire Danes, the reigning champ in the female drama series actress category, is back again.”

—Tim Gray, Variety

“The biggest surprise of all? That we are still shocked every time we remember SAG doesn't recognize supporting actors. Which means no love for Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, Homeland's Mandy Patinkin, Nurse Jackie's Merritt Wever, etc. So not cool.”

—Tierney Bricker, E! Online

“If showbiz awards are designed in part as a historical record of what a particular year was like, then today's Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations didn't do a great job of telling the story of 2013. It featured most of the usual suspects (*) like Breaking Bad and Boardwalk Empire and Modern Family and Downton Abbey, and as a result there was virtually no room to recognize newcomers.“

—Alan Sepinwall, HitFix