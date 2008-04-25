Creative Promotions All Round

The starz come out in Colorado all the time. Specifically in Englewood, Colorado, home to Starz Entertainment. The Denver suburb has a promotion to share with us all. Actually, it’s a promo promotion. DEBBIE ALTHER is now vice president of program and promotion planning and scheduling, upped from executive director of inventory management. The Tucson native has a broad and exciting background in TV, including work in independent television, local broadcast, local cable and national multi-service operators. Great to hear!

Down in lovely Atlanta, DAVID PUGLIESE has added Senior to his title of Vice President of Product Marketing for Cox Communications. David holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing Management from Clarkson University and earned an MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology. In addition, he has participated in executive education programs through the University of California, Berkeley and Harvard University. Congrats, David!

All those tunes you hear under promos and ads…great way to make a living. One of the leading providers of the compositions is the bi-coastal company that calls itself Human. They promoted LAUREN BLEIWEISS to Executive Producer. She’ll be based in NY, not their LA office, and it sounds like, to quote Martha Stewart, a good thing. Lauren has been a sales rep with Zander Reps as well as worked as a researcher for Kendall Tarrant.



JACQ NICHOLS is the new Director of Business Development for the WILDBRAIN Animation Studios. Jacq will work out of New York’s Wildbrain subsidiary office, Kidrobot. Jacq has worked with RhinoPost as well as ReelFX/Radium. Congrats!

