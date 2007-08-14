Cox: We're Sticking With IB?
Amidst rumors that Cox Enterprises was planning to part ways with its online content partner Internet Broadcasting (IB), Cox issued this denial. At least it sort of feels something like a denial. Kind of, at least.
"We are currently an active and supportive IB client."
There you have it.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.