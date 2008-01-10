Cox, News 12 The Bronx, SOAPnet, WJTV - News from all

I love hearing about promotions. No, not the on-air ‘watch me’ kind of promotions (although those are wonderful, too)…I mean the people moving forward kind of promotions. Like the kind LISA S. PARKER recently got when she was named Regional Sales Manager at Cox Media Hampton Roads. The Memphis belle originally worked for Bank of America and has been an AE at WTVZ and WTKR. Great news, Lisa!

Another announcement dealing with the Hampton Roads area…TRACY SMITH has given up his title of Sales Manager at Public Television’s WHRO there and has become the General Sales Manager at Media General’s CBS affil WJTV in Jackson, Mississippi. Good to hear.

Adding the word Senior to her title of VP for Development at Walt Disney’s Buena Vista Productions and SOAPnet cable channel is ANN LEWIS ROBERTS. She’ll now be overseeing “Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?," "At the Movies with Ebert and Roeper," SOAPNet’s "The Fashionista Diaries" and GSN’s "Camouflage. Cool!

Also at SOAPnet, ADAM ROCKMORE has been named VP of Marketing…more info on his at welldunne.blogspot.com

Back to the east coast, where News 12 The Bronx (gotta love that name) has two new General Assignment reporters: ELIZABETH DAHLEM comes from WCBS in Manhattan and DAVE ROUSCH comes from WJAX in Johnstown PA where he was the Dubois Region Bureau Chief. Yep, he’s a native of Dubois and Elizabeth hails from Long Island…Newport to be exact. Way to go!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.