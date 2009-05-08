Cox Media consolidates, 150 lose jobs
Cox Media Group is reorganizing its four New York-based ad sales companies – TeleRep, HRP, MMT and Cox Cross Media – into a new umbrella organization called Cox Reps, reports Radio Business Report. The new company will remain in New York with Jim Monahan as president.
As a result of the consolidation, 150 people are losing their jobs. “Restructuring our rep firms produces significant cost reduction and back-end collaboration,” Monahan said.
Cox Reps is TV’s top billing agency, selling 40% of all national spot, according to RBR. Cox Cross Media, now under the Cox Reps umbrella, focuses on local Web and mobile sales.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.