Cox and Time Warner Cable In Retrans Showdown

Cox TV’s Charlotte duopoly WSOC and WAXN are at a retrans impasse with Time Warner Cable, reports the Charlotte Observer.

If no detente is reached, the stations–an ABC and an independent–could go dark for TWC subscribers next month.

Mark Washburn writes:

Joe Pomilla, general manager of WSOC and WAXN, said negotiations are continuing with Time Warner Cable, which carries his stations to 450,000 households in the region. Already, negotiations have been extended a month after the old contract expired, he said.

Melissa Buscher, regional vice president of communications for Time Warner Cable, said transmission fees were key in the dispute.

“They are demanding five times more than any other broadcaster we carry throughout our company,” Buscher said, referring to the fees local television stations negotiate with cable firms to carry their broadcasts.

WSOC took morning and evening news in November. WAXN airs Dr. Phil and Oprah in primetime.