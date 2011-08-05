Cowell on 'X Factor': I’m Not in This for the Silver Medal

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

The X Factor creator/judge Simon Cowell appeared via satellite at the Television Critics’ Association summer press tour Friday to tell reporters that he thinks the new show can be bigger than American Idol.

“You don’t enter something for the silver medal,” Cowell said. “You do it because you want to be number one.”

Cowell said he sees the two Fox singing competition shows as completely different from each other in terms of the scale of production and the type of contestant they’ll be looking for.

“I wouldn’t have made the show unless I thought it was going to be different,” he said.

He also said that the show would show the audience everything, and from the promo clip shown at TCA, it seems Cowell will be back in his trademark acerbic mode for his turn in The X Factor.

“We didn’t make an intentional effort to be mean, that’s just in us,” Cowell said. “I think it’s really important when you make reality TV that you make it as real as possible.”

Cowell said he was not concerned with the increased competition in the vocal reality space from NBC’s The Voice, saying that you’ve just got to make the new show better as a result.

“The idea that there was only going to be one singing competition show in America was crazy,” Cowell said. “The people that benefit are the audience because you get better shows.”