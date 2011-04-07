Cowell Confirms Fergie in the Mix in Hunt for ‘X Factor’ Judges

Simon Cowell isn’t any closer to announcing the final judging panel for The X Factor, telling reporters on a conference call Thursday that “we’re still having nightly arguments, trying to get everyone to agree.”

Confirmed judges to date for the much-anticipated show are Cowell and former music exec L.A. Reid. X Factor is set to bow on Fox in the fall, though Cowell said it has come down to the night before filming on his other shows without having the judges finalized. “People freak out, a name comes out at the last minute, they have different ideas,” he said.

Cowell did confirm the rumors that Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie’s name was put forward, though he wouldn’t say more than that. “We have to check everyone’s availability, it’s a lot of time, this is not a two-day-a-week job,” he said, since judges on The X Factor also serves as mentors to contestants.It seems singer Gloria Estefan could also be making a play for the judge’s chair. When Cowell was discussing the judging deliberations on the call, he mentioned Estefan showed up unannounced at the X Factor auditions in Miami today. “She gave a lot of support and encouragement to the contestants, not everyone would do that,” he said.Cowell has not attended any of the open auditions himself, saying he never does, preferring to genuinely be surprised when he hears a contestant sing for the first time. “That would be even more boring than the process already is,” he said. “These are long days.”