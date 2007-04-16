Coverage of the Virgina Tech Shootings and NAB

The unfolding massacre at Virginia Tech University today in which a gunman killed at least 32 people happened while hundreds of the nation's news directors were in Las Vegas for the start of NAB Show and Radio/TV News Directors Association convention.

Unfortunately it's not the first time tragedy has struck while television execs were at the NAB Show.

On April 20, 1999, two teenaged students opened fire at Columbine High School outside Denver, killing 12 as the NAB convened in Las Vegas. As news drifted on to the convention floor, news directors and general managers hustled back to their hotels or to huddle on cell phones to talk to their newsrooms to discuss coverage.

Worst of all, RTNDA was planning to meet on in Nashville, Tenn. in 2001 on Sept. 12, the day after the terrorist attacks. The show was cancelled. In the years that followed, RTNDA combined its show with the NAB confab.