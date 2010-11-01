Coverage That Cuts Through the Clutter

WHNS Greenville (SC)’s GM Guy Hempel mentioned to me last week that his newsroom has about 200 political races to cover through tomorrow. That may be higher than most markets (the DMA comprises three submarkets and parts of two states), or it may be fairly typical of the market you work in.

Either way, and needless to say, it’s a ton of stuff to cover.

All of which is my long winded way of saying, if your station has an interesting way of covering the monster that is the 2010 elections, please drop me a line and let me know. I’m looking for some truly different things…simply using Facebook and Twitter to update Fans and Friends and Tweeps or whatever isn’t all that unique anymore, it’s par for the course.

So let me know what your station is doing to make its election coverage stand out from the clutter, and I’ll share the more innovative things. (Here’s what we did a few weeks ago on unique local political coverage, including WGAL Lancaster’s “grocery store debates.”

And, speaking of Greenville, that Market Eye appears in B&C a week from today. This week, we got to visit, albeit virtually, Honolulu.