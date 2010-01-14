Could Next Week Be Conan's Last?

Want tix to The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien? After next week you are out of luck.

Much hay has been made over if (or more likely when) Conan O’Brien will vacate the seat at The Tonight Show he inherited just seven short months ago. While NBC executives maintain that no decision has been made (media reports indicate that once O’Brien’s reps negotiate an exit deal he will walk), there are a number of signs that the end is nigh.

Conan himself said on his show last night (Jan. 14) “There is a good chance The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien will end in the near future…” before introducing a “classic” clip from last Summer.

In addition The Tonight Show website is normally the go to place to get tickets for the show, but an announcement on the ticket page says “Please be aware we will not be taping shows 1/25 - 1/29.”

An NBC source says that it was a previously scheduled hiatus week, but coming right before the Winter Olympics, when the show would typically be off the air for two weeks, that strikes me as odd and unlikely.

UPDATE: Adding to the speculation is ESPN sports columnist and former Jimmy Kimmel writer Bill Simmons, who wrote on his Twitter page: FYI: Next week is Conan’s final week hosting the Tonight Show. His staff is trying to book big guests so he goes out with a bang. It’s true.

So get your tickets now, one way or another, it looks like Conan’s Tonight Show will meet its end this month, and far too soon.