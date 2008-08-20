Corsini Out at KCBS

KCBS Los Angeles president Don Corsini may soon, er, ankle to KTLA, reports Variety. Cynthia Littleton says Tribune has been putting the hard sell on the KCBS boss.

Tribune execs are known to have been courting Corsini, but the L.A. station vet is under contract to KCBS/KCAL through the end of this year. He might also opt to return to his roots in news and programming and hang out his own production shingle.

KCBS announced earlier today that Corsini is indeed leaving at the end of the year, with deputy Patrick McClenahan taking over.