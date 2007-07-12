Cooling Off Omaha, Akin it to the Streets

Lest anyone think Station to Station is only interested in reporters canoodling with the mayor of Los Angeles or enjoying a dip in a pool belonging to a man whose wife has gone missing, here are a couple happy tales to report:

KMTV Omaha is distributing box fans to those in need today. The Action 3 News crew is setting up at Baker’s supermarket as we speak, and viewers are encouraged to stop by with a new box fan to be given out. It’s part of KMTV and the Journal Broadcast Group’s "Taking Action" community service campaign, and will have live cut-ins throughout the day.

The forecast for Omaha today? High 80s and humid.

Also with a little community service in mind, KRIV Houston launches "Take it to Akin" Monday. Station vet Emily Akin will host the segment on the morning and noon news. Viewers are encouraged to call the Fox O&O with their community issues, such as identity theft or an unscrupulous cab driver, and trained volunteers will direct them to the proper resource. The more substantial problems will be kicked over to Akin.

Akin has ample experience helping the community; she’s commander of the volunteer community service organization "Akin’s Army."