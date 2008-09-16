Consumer is the focus

West Chester, PA based QVC has added BILL PITCHFORD to their team. His title is Vice President of Quality Assurance, which means the University of Texas (he’s a Longhorn) grad is going to make sure all the merchandise on the shopping channel is top drawer. He makes the transition from a senior management slot at Haggar Clothing. He’ll report to JOHN HUNTER, EVP of Customer Fulfillment Services. Don’t you love it…a guy getting paid to shop for only the best. Great to hear, Bill!

Speaking of Consumers…JANE GOULD has been named VP of Consumer Insights at Nickelodeon/MTV Kids and Family Group Research. The NY based slot will keep the nets connected to their audience as she coordinates research for: Nick Jr.; Noggin; The N; Nicktoons Network; Nick at Nite; and Nickelodeon’s digital brands like AddictingGames, Shockwave and Nick.com. Jane has been with Nick for nine years and was most recently Director of Programming, Content Development and Research for Nickelodeon Australia. Yes, she’s an Ozzie, with a masters in biz from Queensland University of Technology, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Macquarie University in Australia. G’day Jane!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.