Congdon To Video Blog for ABC News Now

Former Rocketboom host Amanda Congdon is set to launch her new show on ABC's digital news channel, ABC News Now, tomorrow. The twentysomething, who also recently signed a deal with HBO, will host a five-minute, weekly video blog on ABC's Website and may also appear on network news programming.

Here's a preview clip of her first show, A/C on ABC (not to be confused with CNN's wunderkind show AC 360).