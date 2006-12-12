Congdon To Video Blog for ABC News Now
Former Rocketboom host Amanda Congdon is set to launch her new show on ABC's digital news channel, ABC News Now, tomorrow. The twentysomething, who also recently signed a deal with HBO, will host a five-minute, weekly video blog on ABC's Website and may also appear on network news programming.
Here's a preview clip of her first show, A/C on ABC (not to be confused with CNN's wunderkind show AC 360).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.