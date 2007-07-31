Computer Companies Complain About NBC U, Sports Leagues

A consortium of computer companies says it is going to file a complaint against NBC/Universal, Major League Baseball and the National Football League Wednesday alleging some form of "consumer deception."

The CCIA, whose members include Google, Microsoft and Yahoo!, say they will demand a federal investigation of the companies. They did not say why in a release issued late Tuesday, but CCIA has fought against efforts to tighten copyright laws and NBC U, for one, is one of the strongest proponents of copyright protection given the ease with which digital content can be pirated and transmitted via computer. The sports leagues are also protective of their content, though what the "consumer deception" charge is about is a puzzlement.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning to announced the filing. Stay tuned..