Hello everyone, tomorrow, we will publish our first BCBeat Interview here on the BC Beat blog, featuring exclusive interviews with notable names.

This week we have Brad Rutter, the winningest (I’ll take borderline real words for 200 Alex) game show contestant of all time. Rutter has won just over $3.25 million from his four appearances on Jeopardy! and the Jeopardy! Tournament (s) of Champions.

This August Rutter will be participating in GSN’s GrandSlam, where he will again meet up with fellow Jeopardy champ Ken Jennings, as well as 14 other big game show winners. So come by BC Beat tomorrow afternoon for our interview with Brad Rutter.