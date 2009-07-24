Comic-Con News Round Up

Here are some highlights from panels from July 23 and 24 at Comic-Con.

Popcandy is tweeting from the Dollhouse panel with Joss Whedon: “Joss says the second season will focus on the “abuse of power and the different forms it can take.”

Here’s a look at SyFy’s Stargate Universe trailer.

The Live Feed reported that Showtime is creating 12 animated webisodes that will act as a Dexter prequel to the series. Titled “Earl Cuts,” the webisodes will explore how Dexter honed his killing craft.



TVSquad has the new Chuck poster.

Televisionary is tweeting from SyFy’s Battlestar Galatica: The Plan panel.

Televisionary was also at the SyFy Caprica panel where it was revealed that the series will launch Friday, January 22nd 2010.

Entertainment Weekly’s PopWatch has details on it’s early peek at AMC’s The Prisoner at Comic-Con.

