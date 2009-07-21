Comic-Con is Coming
It’s almost time for Comic-Con 2009 where geeks, fanboys and media alike will gather at the San Diego Convention Center July 22-26.
BCBeat will have daily round-ups of the big television-related stories and happenings from the convention.
Some of this year’s highlights will include sneak peek pilot screenings of The CW’s hotly- anticipated Vampire Diaries, Fox’s Human Target and ABC’s V. Notable panels include: Richard Hatch: Battlestar Retrospective, USA Network’s Burn Notice, USA’s Psych, SyFy’sCaprica/Battlestar Galactica: The Plan with Ron Moore and David Eick; SyFy’s Warehouse 13, Fox’sPast Life, Fox’s Bones; Fox’s Dollhouse; Fox’s Family Guy with Seth MacFarlane;Showtime’s Weeds; Smallville screening and Q&A and a screening of the famous Buffy the Musical episode.
Click here for the full Comic-Con schedule.
Be sure to also check out Variety.com/comiccon for a preview of the convention (TCA hindered by Comic-Con schedule; TV Biz Tunes In To Comic-Con) and full reports live from San Diego.
Below is a list of folks who will be tweeting about Comic-Con:
@comiccon
@televisionary
@aintitcool
@GeoffJohns0
@TheLiveFeed
@SarahDisgrace
@moryan
@heybuzzsugar
@iFMagazine
Who will you be following or who do you think we should follow? Let us know in the comments section below.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.