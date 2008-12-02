A Comedy Sports Show in HBO’s Future?
By B&C Staff
New York- HBO is developing original content that could turn into a comedy sports show for the network, according to HBO Sports president Ross Greenburg.
Greenburg made the remarks at the B&C/Multichannel News OnScreen Media Summit in New York Tuesday. B&C editor in chief Ben Grossman was moderating a panel discussion on live streaming for sports.
Greenburg says that the network will probably feed some of its comedy material online, and depending on the response could turn it into a series.
Versus president Jamie Davis used the opportunity to point out that Versus recently launched a sports comedy show of its own, Sports Soup, a spinoff of sister network E!’s popular The Soup franchise.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.