A Comedy Sports Show in HBO’s Future?

New York- HBO is developing original content that could turn into a comedy sports show for the network, according to HBO Sports president Ross Greenburg.

Greenburg made the remarks at the B&C/Multichannel News OnScreen Media Summit in New York Tuesday. B&C editor in chief Ben Grossman was moderating a panel discussion on live streaming for sports.

Greenburg says that the network will probably feed some of its comedy material online, and depending on the response could turn it into a series.

Versus president Jamie Davis used the opportunity to point out that Versus recently launched a sports comedy show of its own, Sports Soup, a spinoff of sister network E!’s popular The Soup franchise.