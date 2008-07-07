Comedy Central Takes Another Trip to ‘Imaginationland’
By B&C Staff
Comedy Central will air a directors cut of SouthPark’s “Imaginationland” trilogy, stitched together as a feature length movie.
The flick will feature bonus footage that had to be cut out of the three-episode story arc when it first aired last year.
The Imaginationland trilogy, for those who may not be familiar, featured the kids from South Park whisked of to the title land, where a terrorist attack threatens to unleash all of mankind’s darkest imaginary creations. Al Gore (pictured) and Mel Gibson also make guest appearances (not really, but their likenesses do at least.)
Imaginationland: The Movie will air on Comedy Central July 27 at 10 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.