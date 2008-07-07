Comedy Central Takes Another Trip to ‘Imaginationland’

Comedy Central will air a directors cut of SouthPark’s “Imaginationland” trilogy, stitched together as a feature length movie.

The flick will feature bonus footage that had to be cut out of the three-episode story arc when it first aired last year.

The Imaginationland trilogy, for those who may not be familiar, featured the kids from South Park whisked of to the title land, where a terrorist attack threatens to unleash all of mankind’s darkest imaginary creations. Al Gore (pictured) and Mel Gibson also make guest appearances (not really, but their likenesses do at least.)

Imaginationland: The Movie will air on Comedy Central July 27 at 10 p.m.