'Cold' Review in 'Variety'

One highlight of yesterday’s Mirror Awards, celebrating the best journalists covering the media, was producer Brian Grazer’s testimonial to Variety during a video salute to Lifetime Achievement Award winner Peter Bart. While glimpsing Grazer’s hair is a highlight in itself, he told a very funny story about how a cold sore broke through his lip in the very moment he was reading a particularly scorching review of one of his films.

While Bart later opined that today’s Variety story was old news a day later, Grazer’s cold sore was one case where a story’s impact lingered for at least a few days.