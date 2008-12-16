A Cold Day with Hot News, starting in Chicago

He’ll definitely have his hands full, especially if he were on duty today in Chicago. CHRIS SOWERS is the new Weekend Meteorologist for FOX in Chicago, WFLD. Chris, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology and Earth Sciences from Kean College and an Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts from Gloucester County College, comes to the Windy City (which is also snowy and icy today) from MyWeatherLive.com. His background includes weather gigs at WHP-TV in Harrisburg, PA, WNKY-TV in Bowling Green, KY and WPVI-TV in Philly, where he spent five years as a weather producer.

Moving east is FIONA GOROSTIZA who is heading to Dallas Fort Worth to be part of Fox4’s “Good Day”. She’s coming from KMIR in Palm Desert where weather has been her assignment. The Philippine-born reporter has a degree from University of Nevada Las Vegas and has worked at KCOY in the Santa Barbara-San Luis Obispo market as well as KVVU in Sin City (Vegas…helloooo). She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State University’s Broadcast Meteorology Program and is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association, the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society

One of the best names in the biz is Trailer Park, the movie trailer-TV promo marketing group in LA. They’ve added a new VP. EVAN GEERLINGS is tasked with Business Development of the newly created Digital Design Group. Yeah, DDG was created when the Digital Marketing Group was merged with the Blu Ray Design and Programming Group. Evan was Director of the Design and Interactive Group at Technicolor Creative Services prior to the Trailer Park move. He has also worked as a technology consultant for PETER GUBER at Mandalay Pictures, in that company’s New Media division, and was involved in launching HD DVD at Warner Bros. for their menus group. He reports to KEVIN VAN BELOIS, Senior VP, Digital Design Group.

