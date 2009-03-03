CNN Wire a possible partner for network news?

Yesterday Time Warner, chief executive Jeff Bewkes talked about wanting to help out broadcast networks with their news divisions saying “We’re here to help.” He wasn’t necessarily floating a merger, but something much more simple.He wants them to take a look at CNN Wire, a new service that is hiring aggressively and opening bureaus around the world.

Last year when numerous newspapers said they were dropping their Associated Press membership to cut costs. CNN announced it would launch a competing service, known as CNN Wire, which it began selling to print partners in December.

According to a source at the company latest news is that CNN, naturally, is also shopping the service to TV partners including broadcast networks who might be interested in bolstering their news gathering abilities while reducing staff costs. Might we see CNN reporters appearing on the network news?….watch this space