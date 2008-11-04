CNN: John King

9:42 p.m.

John King just went state by state and made a case that the race is over. He then kind of caught himself and said that if you live out West, by all means, please vote.

9:31 p.m.

I’m watching John King work his magic wall and suddenly I’m a bit sad for both of them. Where does this love affair go from here after the election? I am among the people who think King is a rising star, but what of the magic wall? Poor thing may end up like that other guy from Wham.