CNN Headline T Shirts To Order? Not Exactly.

So by now you may have heard that CNN is launching a promotional campaign wherein visitors to CNN.com can click selected video headlines, and buy said headlines on a T shirt.

You may also have seen a URL hack on sites such as Gawker, showing how anyone can tweak the URL to create a custom tee with a headline of their choosing (see the link).

While it makes for fun screengrabs (see left), a spokesperson for CNN confirmed that any T shirts that do not feature the officially sanctioned headlines will not be processed by the checkout system. So any hopes of nabbing that WTF CNN shirt are, unfortunately, out of the question.

I guess I’ll have to stick to weird fish spawning on a beach…