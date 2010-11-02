CNN, FOX: Tea Partier Paul Takes Kentucky

Republican Rand Paul has been given his Kentucky Senate race based on early returns and exit polls, according to Fox News, CNN and others, which would make him the first successful tea party candidate.

And as expected, CNN and Fox has called the Vermont Senate race for Patrick Leahy (D-VT.), who has been chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Republican Dan Coats has been picked to win a Senate seat in Indiana, which is a net pickup of one for the Republicans.

South Carolina Republican Senator Jim DeMint will hold onto his seat, according to Fox, CNN and others.