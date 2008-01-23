CNN, the Fight Network and Univision all have news

And in this corner, weighing in with an 18-year background in TV programming is ANTHONY CICIONE, who has already won the title of as Senior Vice President Programming and Production at Toronto-based Fight Network. His most recent bout was with The Score where he went 10 round years as VP of programming and production. Let’s hear it for the winner!

New York’s Univision welcomes LISA MCCARTHY to the fold in her new role as Executive Vice President of Client Development and Partnership Marketing. Yep, she’s already started and reports to DAVID LAWENDA, President of Advertising Sales. McCarthy was most recently the Executive Vice President of MTV Networks Brand Solutions. The Georgetown grad also helped launch Cartoon Network and UPN at Paramount. Congrats, Lisa!

CNN has tapped veteran producer and broadcast exec RANDI SUBARSKY to be VP of Development for CNN Worldwide, reporting to SUSAN BUNDA, executive vice president for content development and strategy. Randi’s been instrumental in producing and managing such successes as ABC Daytime, SOAPnet and developing shows for Lifetime, MGM and even doing a live Webcast for America Online. She’ll be working at the Atlanta and New York offices. Great!

And while we’re talking about CNN, let’s share that CNN/U.S. has hired two Big J journalists for two newly created posts. BART FEDER, chairman of The FeedRoom, an online video provider, becomes senior vice president for current programming, and SCOTT MATTHEWS, vice president and news director of WNYW-TV and WWOR-TV in New York City, becomes director of programming. Feder is already on the job while Matthews will clock in beginning February 11. Feder is an old hand at news, having been News Director at such stations as KABC in NYC, WHDH-TV in Boston, WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, FL, and KOVR-TV in Sacramento, CA. Matthews has been News Director in NYC as well plus WTXF-TV in Philadelphia and WFXT-TV in Boston. Great news, so to speak… Congrats gentlemen.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.