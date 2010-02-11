Clinton's Latest Heart Surgery Dominates News Cycle

ABC News broke into The Oprah Winfrey Show at 4:33 p.m. on Thursday to deliver the news that Bill Clinton had been hospitalized. Without much detail the news flash was rather ominous. Clinton of course, underwent quadruple coronary artery bypass surgery in 2004.

A little after 5 p.m., Clinton spokesman Douglas Band released a statement calming the waters. After feeling “discomfort in his chest” prompted a visit to his cardiologist, Clinton was admitted to Columbia University New York Presbyterian Hospital where he underwent a procedure to place two stents in one of his coronary arteries adding. Band added that Clinton is “in good spirits” and looking forward to getting back to his relief effort work on behalf of earthquake ravaged Haiti.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton learned of her husband’s condition after a meeting with President Obama in the Oval Office, said the New York Times.

Clinton, 63, had been complaining of not feeling well since he returned from Haiti six days ago.

Appearing on MSNBC, Tom Brokaw, who at 70 is seven years older than Clinton, commented: “These are wake up calls. The president has been pushing himself very hard. He’s probably going to have to do a lifestyle check of some sort.”