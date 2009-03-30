Cleveland Rocks!

In advance of Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducting its latest batch, which includes Metallica and Run-D.M.C., April 4, Time Warner Cable’s Northeast Ohio Network (NEON) kicks off High School Rock-Off tonight at 9.

Rock-Off stems from the Tri-C Rock-Off competition that saw 18 rock bands from local high schools do their thing. NEON airs its program Monday through Friday, culminating with the finale June 1.

“With High School Rock-Off Time Warner Cable is offering a venue for these young musicians to show-off their talent to a large television audience,” said Time Warner Cable spokesperson Bill Jasso. “Viewers will enjoy the performances as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with band members, where they discuss musical influences, the meaning of songs and the story behind how the bands formed.”