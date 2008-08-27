Citadel and Dish Square Off in Retrans Row

Ensnared in a retransmission consent spat with Dish Network, Citadel Communications says it’s unlikely that affected customers will get to watch their favorite fall programming.

WOI Des Moines offers a huge "Important Information For Dish Subscribers" banner on its Website. The station says:

We continue to reach out to the DISH Network in hopes of striking a carriage agreement that would allow ABC5 (WOI-TV/DT) to once again be carried on the DISH satellite service. A lengthy conference call was held this morning during which we once again attempted to reason with DISH executives in a good faith manner. I am disappointed to report, however, that the DISH Network continues to be inflexible and appears to have drawn a line in the sand…a line which makes it increasingly doubtful that we can reach a fair and equitable agreement prior to the start of 1) the new fall primetime schedule, 2) the college football season, and 3) the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Chase.

WOI then recommends viewers either call Dish directly, sign up for DirecTV or cable, or dust off the old rabbit ears.