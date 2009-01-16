Cisco Ad Lands In Hudson River Coverage
Last night a peculiarly appropriate ad ran during CNN’s “Miracle on the Hudson” coverage of the emergency landing of a plane in the Hudson River.
Cisco ran a spot during Campbell Brown: No Bias, No Bull for its Telepresence product. The ad, part of a campaign titled, “Travel Less, Save More,” featured a slew of characters sarcastically acting out the warnings from flight attendants.
“In the event of a water evacuation,” says one actor, “unlikely,” says another, “your cushion can be used as a floatation device.”
Advertising doesn’t get more contextual than that.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.