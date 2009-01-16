Cisco Ad Lands In Hudson River Coverage

Last night a peculiarly appropriate ad ran during CNN’s “Miracle on the Hudson” coverage of the emergency landing of a plane in the Hudson River.

Cisco ran a spot during Campbell Brown: No Bias, No Bull for its Telepresence product. The ad, part of a campaign titled, “Travel Less, Save More,” featured a slew of characters sarcastically acting out the warnings from flight attendants.

“In the event of a water evacuation,” says one actor, “unlikely,” says another, “your cushion can be used as a floatation device.”

Advertising doesn’t get more contextual than that.

Watch the ad here.