Chicago Weather, Scripps Interactive and Rainbows

Right in the middle of a freezing rain advisory, CBS 2 in Chicago has announced their new weather hire. Bringing his climate forecasting abilities to the weekend evening team, DON SCHWENNEKER will begin in January. He’s currently meteorologist at WTAE in Pittsburgh. The award-winning weatherman (that was fun to write – try saying it three times fast) began his career in Roswell, New Mexico (think UFO’s) at KBIM and has worked at WTAJ in Altoona, PA. The good news is his wife is from nearby Napierville, IL, so this will be a homecoming of sorts. Don is a native of West Des Moines, Iowa and is a grad of Drake. His weather seal is from Mississippi State. Yes, they’ll bring the three children when they move, but he may not remain a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers…what with Chicago sports being what they are.

DINA ROMAN is joining the Knoxville-based Scripps Networks Interactive as a Sr. VP of interactive ad sales, coming over from Brightcove where she was a vice president, marketer solutions & national advertising sales. In her new role, she’ll be working with the Scripps websites, which include HTGT.com, FoodNetwork.com, DIYNetwork.com, FineLiving.com, GACTV.colm and Recipezaar. Wow…those are great sites. She’s also run Discovery Channel’s interactive ad sales group. Way to go, Dina. You’ll love the folks in Knoxville.

With the holidays upon us, it’s always so good hear about promotions, don’t ya think? Word from Rainbow Media is that GREG VARHELY has been promoted to Vice President of On Demand/Broadband Video Production & Delivery. THAT looks good on a biz card. The Manhattan resident started his broadcasting career as Program Manager at Philly’s Sportschannel then switched over to Program Manager for Philly’s ABC affil. He’s been with Rainbow since ’99 and has been involved in such projects as Uncensored On Demand, which is now IFC in Theatres. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Temple in the City of Brotherly Love.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.