Cheese-Filled Cream Puffs on 'Today'

Like most, I think Meredith Vieira has had a remarkably smooth transition over at Today, coming across as engaging and intelligent and, most important, natural. But boy, did she serve up a giant cream puff to Ben Affleck this morning. Discussing Affleck’s new movie Hollywoodland, about the tragic life of actor George Reeve, who played Superman on TV in the ‘50s. Vieira asked the requisite questions about the film, Affleck’s baby and his string of high-profile bombs.

Then Vieira eased into the finale. She gazed at Affleck and stated, “In a way, you really are a super man.”

Affleck seemed embarrassed for Vieira. I know I was.

By Michael Malone