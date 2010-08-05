Chase Loves the USA

Does News Corp. COO have a thing about USA Network?



During Wednesday’s earnings conference call, Carey used USA as a benchmark against which he measured the success of some of his own company’s units.



With retransmission consent, Carey said he hoped that Fox Broadcasting could generate the $1 billion in profits that USA, the top rated cable channel, chalks up for NBC Universal.



And while FX is successful, it “can grow by multiple before it reaches USA’s profitability,” he said. (He similarly noted that National Geographic Group “is still only a small fraction of Discovery.”)



Of course, News Corp. has had a hand in USA’s performance.



“Our television unit produces Burn Notice and White Collar under uniquely attractive economic terms,” he noted.