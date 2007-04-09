The 'Charmed' Life of Ballplayers

I was pleasantly surprised to see none other than Alyssa Milano, former star of Who's the Boss and of course Charmed, vamping it up in the new Major League Baseball merchandise catalogue. Milano, who's feasted on a steady diet of MLB pitchers (if the tabloids are to be believed, Carl Pavano, Barry Zito and Brad Penny top that list), is modeling her line of "Touch by Alyssa Milano" gear. That includes a Touch White Tank Top, a Touch Rhinestone Foil V-Neck Shirt, and my favorite, the Touch French Terryhood.

Some might wonder if Milano's baseball experience begins and ends with her fastball-throwing boy-toys. Then again, she's got her index finger sticking out of her glove like a true blue ballplayer in the Foil V-Neck product shot, so apparently her old boyfriends taught her a thing or two.

By Michael Malone