Charlie In Charge

ABC News Uberanchor Charles Gibson, "the news artist formerly known as Charlie" was in Washington this week, first for the General Petraeus hearings and then for the President’s State of the Iraq Disunion speech.

While Gibson was in town, I’m told, he made a point of visiting with the graphics department, which has been laid off.

A member of the department sent an e-mail out earlier in the week to news brass wondering if anyone recogznized or remebered their long and dedicated service.

Someone did.

Gibson, who knew the staffers from days in Washington, spent almost an hour with them, saying he was sorry and offering to give each a letter of recommendation.

I just looked up "class" in the dictionary and found a picture of Charlie Gibson beside it.