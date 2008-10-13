Changes and Going Back

Yes, you can go home again. DOUG HOWE is returning to QVC as executive vice president of design, development and global sourcing. He’ll be on the job in his office October 20, 2008. Then in 2009, he’ll morph into the role of executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. He’s been at Old Navy, not IN the Navy, as EVP Product Design and Development and has put in time at WalMart. Doug has a sheepskin from Creighton University in Omaha. Great to hear!

Say HD at the Speed Channel in Charlotte, NC, and you’ll come up with the name of their new Vice President of Engineering. It’s THOMAS CRETER, who will report to RICK MINER, SVP of Production and Network Operations. Thomas was VP of Engineering at FOX’s Cleveland operation, WJW, which was the first station to deliver local news in HD, so he’ll be a whiz at getting SPEED HD facility up and running by the end of the year. Good luck, Thomas!

Speaking of FOX, down in Dallas, MATT GRUBS has joined KDFW as a General Assignment Reporter. Come September 29, he’ll be making the switch from ABC affil KOAT in Albuquerque, where he covered politics and more. Matt has also worked at FOX’s WOFL in Orlando, KJCT in Grand Junction and was an Assignment Editor at WCCO in Minneapolis. Matt is a grad of Colorado College.

A true Show Me girl, ADDIE FERBER hails from Sikeston and is the new Promotion Manager for ABC affil KSPR in Springfield, MO. Yes, it is Brad Pitt’s hometown. For more info on Addie, click here.

Up in San Fran, VITTORIO SUTER is the newest Account Executive at The CW 44 Cable 12, known as KBCW-TV for those into call letters. He’s been New Business Manager at Fox 5 in San Diego. Grab a jacket, Vittorio. It’s a lot cooler in the Bay Area.

